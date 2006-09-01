Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman Named Semifinalist for Maxwell Award

The redshirt sophomore was one of 15 players in the nation to be named a semifinalist.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Wake Forest redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman was named a semifinalist for the 85th Maxwell Award, as announced by the Maxwell Football Club National Selection Committee.

The award is presented annually to the college football player judged by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, and National Collegiate Athletic Association head coaches and the membership of the Maxwell Football Club to be the best all-around in the United States.

Semifinalist voting for the award presented by the Maxwell Football Club will begin tomorrow and will close on Nov. 20. Three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 23 and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time.

Through eight games, Sam Hartman ranks among the best quarterbacks in nearly every passing category, ranking in the top 10 in the following:

Hartman's National Rankings:

Stat National Rank Total

Yds/Pass Attempt 4th 9.90

Passing Efficiency 6th 175.0

Points Responsible For 7th 172

Passing TDs 9th 22

Passing Yards 9th 2,475

Total Offense 9th 335.2

Hartman is also moving up in the Wake Forest record book, as he moved into fifth in career passing yards on Saturday and is 51 yards away from entering the top 10 in program history on the season passing yards list:

Wake Forest Career Passing Yardage List

1. Riley Skinner (2006-09) 9,762

2. Tanner Price (2010-13) 8,899

3. John Wolford (2014-17) 8,794

4. Brian Kuklick (1994-98) 8,017

5. Sam Hartman (2018-present) 7,513

6. Mike Elkins (1985-88) 7,304

7. Gary Schofield (1981-83) 7,205

While ranking third on the career list with 55 career touchdowns, the Charlotte, N.C. native is also on a historic pace in passing touchdowns this season as he already ranks in the top five in program history:

Wake Forest Season Passing Touchdowns

1. John Wolford (2017) 29

T2. Riley Skinner (2009) 26

T2. Jamie Newman (2019) 26

4. Sam Hartman (2021) 22

5. Jay Venuto (1980) 21

6. Tanner Price (2011) 20

7. Gary Schofield (1981) 18

T8. Mike Elkins (1986) 17

T8. Phil Barnhill (1989) 17

T8. Rusty LaRue (1995) 17

T11. Jay Venuto (1979) 16

T11. Gary Schofield (1983) 16

T11. Sam Hartman (2018) 16

Over the past four games, Hartman has played the best stretch of his career in the Old Gold and Black. He became the first quarterback in Wake Forest history to have four consecutive 300-plus yard passing games and the second quarterback in program history to post back-to-back 400-plus yard passing games after notching 402 yard in Saturday’s win versus Duke.

Over that stretch, Hartman has thrown the ball for 1,514 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions while completing his passes at a 64.5 clip.