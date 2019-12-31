WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Quarterback Jamie Newman, who recently earned his bachelors degree from Wake Forest, has entered the transfer portal and will use his last season of collegiate eligibility at another program next season.

"Jamie informed me today that he will finish his eligibility at another school as a graduate transfer," Head Coach Dave Clawson said Monday. "We appreciate Jamie's contribution to our program's success and wish him well as he continues his career."

Newman finished his career at Wake Forest with a career record of 10-6 as a starting quarterback. Statistically, he completed 306-of-506 passes for 3,959 yards, 35 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

The Graham, N.C. native owns a school record for consecutive games with a passing touchdown, as he accomplished that feat in 12-straight games between the end of the 2018 season and the beginning of the '19 campaign.

Wake Forest returns four student-athletes to its quarterback room next fall including Sam Hartman, Michael Kern and Leo Kelly, and the Deacs will add recent signee Mitch Griffis as well.