Wake Forest to Play Wisconsin in 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Wake Forest is bowl eligible for a program-record fifth-straight season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest University has accepted an invitation to play Big Ten representative Wisconsin in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, in Charlotte, N.C. at Bank of America Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 12 p.m.

Wake Forest (4-4, 3-4 ACC) will be facing Wisconsin (3-3, 2-3 Big Ten) for the first time in school history.

Quotes:

Head Coach Dave Clawson:

"I'm excited for our student-athletes who have put in a tremendous amount of hard work since they returned to campus in July. Playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl bowl will be an excellent opportunity for our program as we play an outstanding opponent in Wisconsin. It will be a great trip for our players and I am proud of the season we have had to this point that earned us this additional opportunity to compete."

Athletic Director John Currie:

"On behalf of President Hatch, Coach Clawson and our student-athletes, I am honored to accept this invitation to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Our football team is excited and hungry for an opportunity to compete against Wisconsin and play in Bank of America Stadium. While all of Deacon Nation cannot be with us in the Queen City, I am excited to see our loyal fans support our players virtually and on social media leading up to and during the game."

Tickets

Due to very limited capacity at Bank of America Stadium, tickets are unfortunately not available for sale directly through the Wake Forest Ticket Office. Fans are encouraged to monitor Ticketmaster for tickets as they may become available and the official Duke’s Mayo Bowl Charlotte Sports Foundation website. Updates regarding virtual events and viewing parties available to fans will be posted at the Wake Forest Bowl Central site in the coming days.

Wake Forest vs. Big Ten

• Wake Forest has a 4-11 all-time record against Big Ten opponents.

• The Demon Deacons own victories over Indiana (2016), Purdue (2002) and two wins over Northwestern (1996, 1997).

Postseason in Charlotte