Winston-Salem State University and North Carolina A&T to renew gridiron rivalry

The two teams will meet at Truist Stadium in Greensboro on September 7, 2024

EAST GREENSBORO – The North Carolina A&T and Winston-Salem State football rivalry is on its way back.

The two Piedmont historically black universities who have been rivals dating back to their first football meeting on Oct. 7, 1944, will renew their rivalry at Truist Stadium on September 7, 2024.

It will be the first meeting between the two teams since September 4, 2010 when the Rams defeated the Aggies 21-14 in East Greensboro.



The Aggies lead the all-time series 36-12. The renewal of the WSSU rivalry will be a part of the 100-year celebration of N.C. A&T football.



"I know our fan base has been excited about the prospect of playing this game since WSSU withdrew their petition to join the MEAC," said N.C. A&T Director of Athletics, Earl M. Hilton III. "I am glad we were able to put this together for our fans."



"This is a tremendous opportunity to renew a historic rivalry, the Battle of I-40, during this anniversary year at NCAT's Truist Stadium," said WSSU Director Athletics Etienne Thomas. "Thanks to the vision and leadership at both schools we will be able to provide our fans with a phenomenal event. Fans of both institutions will get a chance to renew one of the great rivalries in college football. We are excited that Chancellor Martin, Athletics Director Earl Hinton and Coach Washington thought of WSSU for inclusion in this celebration."

The game is something that fans, supporters and alumni from both schools have been craving since their last meeting when the Rams took a 21-14 win over the Aggies in Greensboro during the 2010 season. Former Rams quarterback coach Kameron Smith put on a show in that game with a 20-yard touchdown pass and a seven-yard game winning touchdown run in the final minute of the game. He came off the bench to finish the game with 85 rushing yards and 62 passing yards.