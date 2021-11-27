No. 21 Wake Forest beats BC 41-10, will play for ACC title

Sam Hartman threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran in one score.

BOSTON (AP) - No. 21 Wake Forest earned a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game by beating Boston College 41-10.

The Demon Deacons will attempt to claim their first league title since 2006 when they face No. 20 Pittsburgh on Dec. 4.

The Demon Deacons have only appeared in the ACC championship game once, beating Georgia Tech in 2006.