Razorbacks take down top-seeded Gonzaga to advance to Elite 8

The Razorbacks took down the top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs at Chase Stadium to advance to the Elite 8.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Razorbacks took on the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday as the lone representative of the SEC.

It was a back-and-forth battle in the first half. However, the Hogs performed well defensively and really limited Gonzaga's big man and projected number one NBA draft pick, Chet Holmgren, scoreless.

A layup in the first half by JD Notae gave the Hogs a 32-29 lead in the final seconds of the first half.

After halftime, the Zags came out swinging, Holmgren scored five points in the first three minutes.

The Razorbacks started to pull away even more with about seven minutes left, when JD Notae added a layup to put the Hogs up by nine.

Holmgren fouled out in Gonzaga's most recent tournament game against Memphis and he ran into some foul trouble again, fouling out against the Hogs.