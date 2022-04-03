UNC students who attended the semifinals game, now head to the championship

UNC students try to mentally recover after the Tar Heels beat Duke Saturday night.

NEW ORLEANS — UNC students who won a ticket through a student lottery system for the semifinals game Saturday night against Duke will automatically have a seat at the championship game.

Some say there’s nothing like watching your favorite team, play against their biggest rival.

700 lucky UNC students walked into a packed stadium. They were there to watch their Tar Heels play against the Blue Devils in the semifinals round of the NCAA tournament.

"It was just an amazing basketball game regardless of who you pulled for and just the whole time, back-and-forth we are on the edge of our seats it was such a cool thing to be a part of,” said Luc Stadler, a UNC senior who was at the game Saturday.

One group of UNC students had the chance to attend the game. Thompson Sewell was a part of that group along with many others.

He said that since COVID-19, it’s been tough to find school spirit. He said the game on Saturday changed that.

“I think beating Coach K at home beating Coach K here in Louisiana, it’s just it’s that key that key to like the school spirit that we made it for so long,” Sewell said.

On top of attending that huge game, now hundreds of students are able to go to the championship and watch the heels compete for another national title.

Jordan Aasman attended the game Saturday and will be at the game Monday, he said,“ I think a national championship would be the cherry on top if we were to win.”

As students prepare their emotions and vocal cords for Monday, most say they will be happy with whatever outcome happens.