UNC students say morale is up on campus ahead of National Championship game

Since the start of the NCAA tournament, each Tar Heel win has made the school spirit grow on campus.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After the historical win Saturday against the Duke Blue Devils, UNC students are hyped up and ready for the championship game Monday night.

It was a beautiful day outside Monday and an even more beautiful day to be a Tar Heel. Students on campus said, no matter what the outcome of the championship game is, they already feel more like a Tar Heel than they have the past few years.

Sophomore Sinclair Kirk along with many others on UNC's campus Monday said they can feel a change in the air.

"I feel like with our basketball team's recent performance, there has been a fire underneath the feet of every student at UNC,” Kirk explained.

Students said the atmosphere has been phenomenal.

Sophomore Arianna Darden said,“ I feel like a winner. I feel like most of us are just walking around we are all beaming, we are smiling everyone is so energetic. A lot of the same energy that we had last Saturday night I think everyone is just ready sitting with anticipation ready for tonight.”

UNC professor and alum, Jules Dixon said the Carolina blue blood runs deep.

“We are so proud of this coach and everything that he’s done with an amazing team of players and we have always believed and so the spirit today is just of hope and we got this and we love you,” Dixon said.

Senior, Anton Down-Jenkins said there has been so much love for the basketball team as well as the school itself.

"Having such a strong school spirit not only makes it so much more enjoyable to be here but it also just teaches you how great the school is and how much it really sets you up for life,” Down-Jenkins said.

Sophomore, Russell Herrington, said that since the win Saturday, spirits are up on campus.