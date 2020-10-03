GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wake Forest had its 2019-20 season come to an end with an 81-72 loss to Pitt in the first round of the 2020 ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Olivier Sarr had 20 points and 12 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season and his third 20-and-10 game. Isaiah Mucius had a career-high 19 points and Brandon Childress had 17 points.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Both teams got off to a quick start offensively with the Deacs taking a 20-16 lead at the under-12:00 media timeout, paced by 10 points from Mucius and eight from Sarr. Wake continued the hot shooting to push the lead to 31-23 with eight minutes to play. A 6-0 run by Pitt closed the margin to one at 37-36 with 2:13 left in the half as the Deacons took a 41-40 lead to the break. Mucius had 17 points and Sarr had 10 points in the first half to lead Wake.



The second half remained close with the game tied at 55-55 with 11:00 to play and tied at 64-64 at the under-8:00 timeout. A late Pitt run gave them a 79-70 lead with 1:40 to play before the Panthers closed out the 81-72 victory.

