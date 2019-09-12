WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest University has accepted an invitation to play Big Ten representative Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27, 2019, in New York City at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 3:20 p.m.

Wake Forest (8-4, 4-4 ACC) will be facing Michigan State (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) for the first time in school history.

Quotes:

Head Coach Dave Clawson:

• "I'm happy and pleased for our student-athletes after an outstanding season. This will be an excellent opportunity for our program as we play an outstanding opponent in Michigan State. It will be a great trip for our players and it will be nice to play in front of our large alumni base in the New York City area."

Athletic Director John Currie:

• "On behalf of President Hatch, Coach Clawson and our student-athletes, I am honored to accept this invitation to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. Our 2019 Big Four Champions are fired up to represent the ACC in one of the world's iconic venues, Yankee Stadium. Deacon Nation is going to paint the Big Apple Black & Gold."

Pre-Bowl Game Party:

Wake Forest Athletics and the Alumni Engagement office are famous for large-scale events for Deacon fans attending the bowl game. Click here to view the pre-game event offerings and register to attend. Any additional information will be shared on GoDeacs.com, via email and through athletic and University social media channels leading up to the bowl game.

2019 Big 4 Champions

With wins over UNC, NC State & Duke in football this season, the Deacs won the Big 4 Championship for the eighth time in program history and now boast a record of 30-18 against those ACC rivals since the turn of the century.

In addition during that time period, Wake Forest is 43-18 against all in-state opponents.

Wake Forest celebrated the Big 4 championship and the rise of the Demon Deacon football with billboards across the state of North Carolina.

All-ACC Deacs

Wake Forest placed a school record 14 players on the 2019 All-ACC football team and were represented by three players on the first team, including wide receiver Sage Surratt, defensive end Carlos "Boogie" Basham, Jr., and placekicker Nick Sciba.

Punter Dom Maggio was a second team selection while wide receiver Kendall Hinton, left tackle Justin Herron, right guard Nate Gilliam and cornerback Essang Bassey were all third team picks.

Wake Forest had six players earn honorable mention in quarterback Jamie Newman, tight end Jack Freudenthal, right tackle Jake Benzinger, center Zach Tom, linebacker Justin Strnad and safety Nasir Greer.

Wake Forest's 14 honored players exceeds the previous season-high of 12 selected following the 2017 season. The three first team picks marks the first time since 2008 that the Deacons have had a trio of players named to the top unit.

'19 Season News & Notes

• Wake Forest's 8-4 record after 12 games puts the 2019 Deacon team among only five squads in school history to achieve that record or better through 12 games.

• Wake Forest won a school-record six home games this season.

• This is the first time in school history that Wake Forest has won seven or more games in four consecutive seasons.

• The current Deacon senior class has ensured that it will be the first senior class since 1948 to have achieved four consecutive winning seasons.

• Through 12 games, the Deacs are the third highest scoring team in school history with 393 points.

• The Deacons scored 38+ points for a school record 6th time this season vs. Duke on Nov. 23.

• Kicker Nick Sciba converted an NCAA record 34 straight field goal attempts between the end of the 2018 season and through the majority of the 2019 campaign.

• Wide receiver Sage Surratt has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 Team, which recognizes the success of student-athletes both on and off the field.

• Sage Surratt and Kendall Hinton lead the ACC in receiving yards per game. Wake Forest is the only ACC school with four players to have had 150-yard games.

Pinstripe Presence

Wake Forest alumni are not unfamiliar with Yankee Stadium…

• LHP Tommy Byrne played in the Major Leagues from 1943-57 with four teams but primarily the Yankees. As a Demon Deacon from 1938-40, Byrne pitched and played the outfield, batting .452 as a sophomore in 1939 and .593 as a junior to lead the "Big Five" in average and doubles. He went 85-69 during his MLB career and was a member of the American League All-Star team in 1950 while playing on two World Championship teams with the Yankees in 1947 and 1950. Following his career, Byrne returned to Wake Forest, NC and served as mayor from 1973-87. He was a member of the third induction class into the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame in 1972.

• RHP Mike Buddie, now the athletic director at Army West Point, played for the Yankees during the 1998 and '99 seasons. Buddie had a 4-1 record in 1998.

• Danny Borrell recently left the Yankees where he had served as the organization's pitching coordinator. As a Demon Deacon, Borrell was a first team All-ACC pick in 1999. He remains the last Demon Deacon to have hit for the cycle, against Davidson in 2000. He was the winning pitcher in Wake Forest's 1998 ACC Championship final against Florida State. Hit .336 for his career and was a second round pick of the Yankees in the 2000 MLB Draft.

MLB Stadium

Wake Forest has played in Major League Baseball stadiums previously in its history.

• The Demon Deacons played Boston College at Braves Field in 1949, 1950 and 1951.

• Wake Forest won the 2008 EagleBank Bowl at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. which had been the home of both the Washington Nationals and the Senators.

• The Deacs played in the 2007 Orange Bowl at what is now Hard Rock Stadium and the former home of the Florida Marlins.

• Wake Forest played Boston College at Fenway Park in 1941, 1942 and 1953.

• In 1948, the Deacs played Duquesne at Forbes Field, the former home of the Pittsburgh Pirates

• Wake Forest played both George Washington and Georgetown at Griffith Stadium, the former home of the Senators

Wake Forest vs. Big 10

• Wake Forest has a 4-10 all-time record against Big 10 opponents.

o The Demon Deacons own victories over Indiana (2016), Purdue (2002) and two wins over Northwestern (1996, 1997)

Bowl History

The Deacs are 9-4 all-time in bowl games.