The redshirt sophomore leads the team and ranks second in the ACC with eight touchdown receptions this season.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver A.T. Perry was added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, as announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation on Wednesday.

The award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

Through the first seven games of the season, Perry has caught at least one touchdown pass in six games including a current five-game streak where he has collected seven touchdowns:

Most Consecutive Games with a Touchdown Reception

Rank Player Total Streak Timeline

1 Sage Surratt 8 2018-19 (Last Two of 2018, First Six of 2019)

T2. Jaquarii Roberson 6 2020-21 (Last Four of 2020, First Two of 2021)

T2. Desmond Clark 6 1998 (Navy thru UNC)

4. A.T. Perry 5 2021 (Florida State thru Army)

Additionally, his eight touchdown receptions this season is tied for the eighth most in program history and is four off the record set by Kenny Duckett in 1980:

Season Touchdown Receptions

Rank Player Total Season

1. Kenny Duckett 12 1980

T2. Sage Surratt 11 2019

T2. Ricky Proehl 11 1989

T4. Greg Dortch 9 2017

T4. Cam Serigne 9 2017

T4. Chris Givens 9 2011

T4. Marlon Estes 9 1995

T8. A.T. Perry 8 2021

T8. Jaquarii Roberson 8 2020

T8. Greg Dortch 8 2018

T8. Chris Givens 8 2009

T8. Ricky Proehl 8 1988

T8. Desmond Clark 8 1998

T8. Wayne Baumgardner 8 1979

T8. John Zeglinski 8 1975

He also ranks among the nation's best in the category as he is tied for fifth in the country and second in the ACC with his total.

Perry's breakout performance came against Syracuse on Oct. 9 when the Lake Worth, Fla. native hauled in three touchdowns on just as many receptions for 137 yards. This included a career-long reception of 69 yards and the 22-yard game-winning catch against the Orange in overtime.

His three touchdowns marked just the 14th time in program history that a Wake Forest player had three or more touchdown receptions in a single game.