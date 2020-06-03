GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nausia Woolfolk and Kourtney Weber each scored 15 points and No. 22 Florida State beat 13th-seeded Wake Forest for the third time this season, 76-47 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Nicki Ekhomu added 12 points with six assists and Kiah Gillespie, leading the team with 15.5 points and 8.7 rebounds, scored 10 for Florida State. The Seminoles had a double-digit lead by the 2:47 mark of the first quarter. Ivana Raca continued her strong play for Wake Forest with 18 points. She had 27 points and 13 rebounds in the tournament opener.

