RALEIGH, NC (AP) - Kansas is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll.

Bill Self's Jayhawks earned 37 of 65 first-place votes in results released Monday. That was nearly double that of second-ranked Kentucky.

The Jayhawks lost three starters from last year's Final Four team, but have a restocked roster that includes transfer help from Memphis and California.

RELATED | Wake Forest Freshman Hoard On Erving Watch List

Gonzaga is No. 3, followed by Duke and Virginia to round out the top 5. The rest of the top 10 is: No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 Nevada, No. 8 North Carolina, reigning national champion Villanova at 9 and Michigan State at 10.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has seven ranked teams, the most for any conference. The Southeastern Conference has five teams in the poll.

Here's the complete poll with last season's records.

1. Kansas (37) 31-8

2. Kentucky (19) 26-11

3. Gonzaga (1) 32-5

4. Duke (4) 29-8

5. Virginia (2) 31-3

6. Tennessee (1) 26-9

7. Nevada 29-8

8. North Carolina 26-11

9. Villanova (1) 36-4

10. Michigan St. 30-5

11. Auburn 26-8

12. Kansas St. 25-12

13. West Virginia 26-11

14. Oregon 23-13

15. Virginia Tech 21-12

16. Syracuse 23-14

17. Florida St. 23-12

18. Mississippi St. 25-12

19. Michigan 33-8

20. TCU 21-12

21. UCLA 21-12

22. Clemson 25-10

23. LSU 18-15

24. Purdue 30-7

25. Washington 21-13

Others receiving votes (ACC teams highlighted): Loyola of Chicago 162, Marquette 124, Indiana 98, Florida 71, Nebraska 35, Maryland 28, Wisconsin 24, Notre Dame 22, Cincinnati 21, UCF 15, Alabama 15, Arizona 14, Buffalo 14, Louisville 11, Miami 10, San Diego St. 9, Texas Tech 6, Southern Cal 6, Butler 6, Texas 5, St. John's 3, Arizona St 3, Providence 2, Xavier 2, Davidson 1, Missouri 1, Marshall 1, NC State 1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.