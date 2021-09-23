“It’s something I’ve missed": NC A&T fans ready for first home football game since 2019

The Aggies canceled their football season in 2020 due to the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A big part of college football is the traditions, comradery, and cheering.

“It’s something I’ve missed for the past couple of years," said Dale Jones, who is an North Carolina A&T alum.

It's a way of life for Aggies fans like Jones.

“I look forward to it every year," said Jones.

Jones lives in Charlotte, but he grew up in Greensboro, specifically on A&T's campus because his father worked there.

Jones said he used to watch the football team practice all the time.

“I feel in love with them as an 8-year-old and I’ve been going ever since," said Jones.

He and all other Aggies' fans couldn't go in 2020. When the pandemic hit, the Aggies canceled their season.

“We all lost a whole lot over the last couple of years and A&T football is one of the biggest things for me," said Jones. "You don’t get that many opportunities, 5 or 6 home games. When that’s taken away from you, you have to wait a whole another year for it, it takes a toll on you.”

It changes Saturday when the Aggies play their first home game of the 2021 season against NC Central.

“I’m really excited to get it cranked up again," said Jones.

The University is requiring vaccinations to attend games or you must have had a negative COVID-19 diagnostic PCR test within 72 hours before the game.

"You’re still overly cautious about things

Jones plans to be in the stands Saturday with his brother-in-law, who is an NC Central alum. They'll be rivals, but that's another part of what college football is all about.

"Just being able to go, it's just putting me back in my life," said Jones. "Just going to love every minute."