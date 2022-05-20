High Point Women's Outdoor Track and Field wins Big South Championship after A&T athlete declared ineligible

An athlete on North Carolina A&T's women's outdoor track and field team was ruled ineligible. It gave High Point the Big South championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video shows an athlete from North Carolina A&T's indoor women's track and field team this winter.

High Point University's Outdoor Women's Track and Field team was named Big South Conference champions after a athlete from North Carolina A&T's team was reported ineligible.

A&T self-reported the issue when it learned one of the athletes on its team may have violate eligibility rules. The Aggies won the championship May 11. It reported the potential issue on May 15.

"The Big South Conference is aware of North Carolina A&T’s self-report of a violation to the NCAA involving an ineligible student-athlete that competed during the 2022 Outdoor Track & Field season, including the Conference Championship from May 9-11," the conference said in a statement. "Per Big South Conference policy, A&T is required to forfeit points the ineligible student-athlete helped earn during the Conference Meet, and the team standings have been adjusted appropriately to reflect this requirement."

Once the points were deducted from A&T's score, High Point moved into first. A&T finished as a runner-up.

The ineligible athlete cannot compete the rest of the season.

High Point now completes a conference championship sweep. Both the men's and women's outdoor teams won titles for the second consecutive year.

Panthers Complete Sweep; HPU Women Declared 2022 @BigSouthSports Champions as A&T Women Required to Forfeit Due to Ineligible Athlete#DefendTheTeam x #GoHPU https://t.co/QdA6bWldCI — HPU T&F/XC (@HPUTrack) May 20, 2022

A&T did not say who the ineligible athlete is. The athletic department said NCAA confidentiality guidelines limit what they can share.