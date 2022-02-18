North Carolina A&T considering changing athletic conferences

The North Carolina A&T Board of Trustees will meet Friday to discuss switching from the Big South to the Colonial Athletic Association.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T's Board of Trustees will meet Friday to discuss a possible conference change this summer.

The board's executive committee met Thursday and brought up the idea of leaving the Big South to join the Colonial Athletic Association. Athletic Director Earl Hinton said he supports the move.

If the board approves the move, all sports besides football and bowling would join the CAA July 1, 2022. Football would make the move the following summer.

The Aggies played in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for 50 years. The athletic program switched to the Big South last summer.

A&T leadership said they're considering the move, so the school can continue to compete for athletic championships in the years to come. Several Big South schools have left the conference recently.