Aggie-Eagle Classic returns to Charlotte for 100th anniversary on Saturday

The NC A&T Aggies will take on arch-rival North Carolina Central University in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are just about 72 hours away from the 2022 Aggie-Eagle Classic, and this year's installment is very special.

The game will be played this Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The first ever Aggie-Eagle Classic dates all the way back to 1922, making this the 100th anniversary of the clash of the two largest HBCUs in North Carolina.

So, is there any better way to celebrate 100 years of history than by performing on the biggest stage North Carolina has to offer?

The Aggie-Eagle Classic will take place in Charlotte for just the fourth time ever, and this weekend's game will be the first time it's been in Charlotte since 2008.

"To play in Charlotte, in Panthers Stadium (Bank of America Stadium), in front of possibly a record crowd. Against your in-state rivalry, you can't script it much better than this," said NC A&T head coach Sam Washington.

So the scene is set, two long-time rivals, battling it out for bragging rights for the year.