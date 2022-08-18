NC A&T's men's basketball coach, Will Jones, leaves program

Assistant coach, Phillip Shumpert, will take over as the interim head coach.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T is in need of a new men's basketball coach.

The university announced Thursday head coach, Will Jones, is leaving the program.

He took over the team on an interim basis in December 2019.

Less than three years later, he's out.

The Aggies had a 37-and-35 record under Jones.

Jones wrote on Twitter that he is proud of the accomplishments made while participating in the program.

"Proud of what we accomplished at A&T. Aggie nation, thank you. Grandma always said character will carry you further than money ever will. I stand on that," Jones said.

A&T athletic director, Earl Hilton, said appreciated all the contributions Jones made through the program.

"We appreciate all that coach Jones accomplished for the North Carolina A&T men's basketball program and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Hilton. "We will rally around coach Shumpert as he prepares our young men for our first season in the CAA (Colonial Athletic Association)."

Assistant coach, Phillip Shumpert, will take over as the interim head coach.

The university said they will conduct a national search to fill the head coaching vacancy following the 2022-23 season.

