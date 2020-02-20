CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Due to winter weather that is expected to hit the state Thursday, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has postponed the first day of the 2020 Individual Wrestling State Tournament to Friday at midday. The first day of the High School wrestling Championship was to be held at the Greensboro Coliseum.

According to a release, the NCHSAA Staff is working on a schedule that will still allow the tournament to be completed on Saturday night.

More details and an updated schedule will be released tomorrow through the NCHSAA website and other communication avenues.

