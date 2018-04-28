CHARLOTTE - New Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is always around family.

Just look at the video taken of his phone call with the Panthers, who selected him in the 2nd Round of the NFL Draft, and you'll see a large contingent of them.

"I’m just happy to have those people in my life," Jackson said. "We always had each other."

They've needed each other.

Jackson said his family "never had much," and they lost more during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Jackson, who has nine years old at the time, said the house he was staying at was destroyed.

"My family," Jackson said. "We’re made to come through adversity and stay together."

Jackson also spent much of his upbringing without his father present.

"My father wasn't there my whole life, due to prison," he said.

But they still talk often.

"He’s still supporting me," Jackson said. "He still makes sure I’m making the best decisions and making the best choices to not end up in the same path as he did."

It's Jackson's family that's kept him going.

"They make sure they let me know that I’m blessed," he said. "And that I’m going down the right road. They try to make sure I keep a smile on my face."

And soon that family will grow by one. Jackson's girlfriend is seven months pregnant, with a baby girl on the way in late June.

"Taking care of her is one of my top priorities, and just not letting her down," he said. "To make sure that she has a better life."

© 2018 WCNC