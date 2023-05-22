Charlotte named charter city for women's soccer league

The USL Super League announced Charlotte will have the first professional women's team in the western Carolina region when the league begins in August of 2024.

For now, the team is called Super League Carolina and joins seven other teams that will help kick off the league: Dallas/Fort Worth, Lexington, Phoenix, Spokane, Tucson, Tampa Bay, and Washington, D.C.

"Our hope is to have one of the top teams in the world here in Charlotte," Jim McPhilliamy, a managing partner said. "It's an international city and one of the top cities in the country and so we should have one of the top soccer teams in the country for women and men."