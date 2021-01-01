Alvin Kamara tests positive for coronavirus, awaiting confirmation from 2nd test

According to Underhill, Kamara is waiting on the results of a second COVID-19 test. He does not appear to have any symptoms.

NEW ORLEANS — Star running back Alvin Kamara has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Saints insider.

Nick Underhill, who covers the Saints, tweeted the news about Kamara Friday.

Alvin Kamara did not practice today. He was waiting for confirmation on a COVID-19 test after having a positive test, according to a source. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 1, 2021

The NFL has strict testing procedures and some false positives have been reported before. If Kamara's second test comes back positive as well, though, he will likely miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

If the Saints don't get a bye-week for the first round of playoffs, Kamara could also miss their first playoff game as well.

It's the second piece of bad news to hit Alvin Kamara Friday. Earlier in the day, the NFL announced they would fine him $5,000 for wearing Christmas-themed green and red cleats during the Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Vikings.

During that game, Kamara scored six touchdowns -- tying a league record -- and led the Saints to victory.

At the time, he said he was expecting the fine for his cleats because of the NFL's strict dress policy, but said he would match the fine and donate it to charity.

“Oh, they’re probably going to fine me,” Kamara said shrugging after the game on Christmas Day. “If they fine me, whatever it is, I’ll just match it and donate it to charity. You know that the Grinch always tries to steal Christmas.”

