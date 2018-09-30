ATLANTA–Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert suffered a potentially devastating injury at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

In the opening moments of the second half, with the Bengals leading the Falcons 28-24, Eifert fielded a quick pass from quarterback Andy Dalton and attempted to run downfield.

However, as Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell swooped in for the tackle, Eifert's right foot or ankle collapsed under the weight of Campbell hitting the ground.

Eifert, who has dealt with a number of injuries the last few seasons, writhed in pain immediately and was subsequently carted off the field.

Earlier in the game, Eifert hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Dalton, the first of four first-half TDs for the Bengals.

Here's the clip (below) of the Eifert-Campbell play.

WARNING GRAPHIC



Tyler Eifert’s foot goes the wrong way pic.twitter.com/6keJDAQ10i — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) September 30, 2018

