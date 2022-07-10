Attorney accused of throwing water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during game faces charges

Jeff Miller, of Rocky River, is charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication for allegedly tossing the bottle from the stands during a Sept. 18 loss to the Jets.

CLEVELAND — An area attorney has been charged with a misdemeanor after he allegedly threw a water bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during a game at FirstEnergy Stadium last month.

Jeff Miller, of Rocky River, is accused of disorderly conduct by intoxication for his apparent actions during the team's Week 2 loss to the New York Jets. The 51-year-old faces the charges in Cleveland Municipal Court, and 3News has confirmed he is employed by the Akron-based law firm Brennan Manna Diamond.

Miller first entered the local and national spotlight near the end of the Browns' home opener back on Sept. 18, when the team suffered an historic collapse in the final minutes of a 31-30 defeat. As Garrett Wilson scored the touchdown that capped the Jets' 13-point comeback, video shot by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero showed a plastic bottle flying from the stands and grazing Haslam as he stood on the sideline near the end zone. Haslam then pointed toward the seats and police later tracked down Miller using surveillance footage as he attempted to leave the stadium, later claiming he was drunk but had denied "hit[ting] the field" with this throw.

The #Browns have identified and plan to ban a fan who threw a bottle that struck owner Jimmy Haslam late in Sunday’s loss to the #Jets, per sources.



Here’s my video of what could’ve been a dangerous situation. The team is cooperating with authorities. https://t.co/a1mvjAkD9e pic.twitter.com/TwuPxr3655 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2022

The Browns confirmed the incident to 3News and announced their intention to ban Miller from future events, adding no one had been hurt in the ordeal and that "behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated." At the time of his arrest, Miller had also been booked on charges of assault and failure to comply, but those have since been dropped by the city prosecutor. If convicted, he will likely face no jail time and have to pay a maximum $150 fine.