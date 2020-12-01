Sorry, Houston sports fans, you’re not gonna like this.
After the Houston Texans blew a 24-point lead to the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC divisional round 51-31 loss, we got to thinking: What’s the biggest blown lead in NFL postseason history?
The Chiefs led the Indianapolis Colts, 31-10, at halftime in the 2014 AFC wild card. They lost 45-44.
Twenty-one points—that's not it.
There was the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in 2017, who blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots and lost 34-28 in overtime.
Twenty-five points—nope.
It’s the 1993 Houston Oilers who hold the title.
Houston was dominating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild card, 35-3, in the third quarter. Then the Bills mounted a historic comeback and won 41-38 in overtime.
The game was dubbed “The Comeback.”
The Texans jumped to a 24-0 first-quarter lead against the Chiefs on Sunday before Kansas City scored 41 unanswered points.
Kansas City became one of three teams to trail by 20-plus points and go on to win by 20-plus points in the same game, according to CBS Sports.
