Fantasy Football top 10 quarterback rankings for 2022

Which quarterbacks are you targeting in your fantasy football drafts this year?

LOS ANGELES — Fantasy football draft season is here as the NFL goes through preseason games ahead of the start of the season on Sept. 8.

The highest scoring position is the quarterback position, however, quarterbacks are not typically first round draft selections. So once you get into the middle rounds of your draft, who are the top QBs on the board?

The experts from the Locked On Dynasty Football and Locked On Fantasy Football podcasts got together for consensus top 10 quarterback rankings. According to them, these are the top 10 QBs that should fall in your fantasy football drafts this year.

2022 Consensus fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

2021 Fantasy Points: 402

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 1st

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 403

2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

2021 Fantasy Points: 361

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 4th

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 386

3. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

2021 Fantasy Points: 381

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 2nd

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 354

4. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

2021 Fantasy Points: 239 (12 games)

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 16th (12 games)

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 348

5. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

2021 Fantasy Points: 312

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 9th

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 348

6. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

2021 Fantasy Points: 300

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 10th

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 344

7. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

2021 Fantasy Points: 314

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 9th

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 311

8. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Bucs

2021 Fantasy Points: 374

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 3rd

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 342

9. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos

2021 Fantasy Points: 242 (14 games)

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 15th (14 games)

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 277

10. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

2021 Fantasy Points: 320

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 7th

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 352