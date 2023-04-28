Triad native heads to Detroit Lions

Hendon Hooker, 25, is taking his talents to the Detroit Lions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hendon Hooker is headed to the Detroit Lions!

While at Dudley, Hooker passed for 6,027 yards and 55 touchdowns and rushed for 2,975 yards with 48 touchdowns, according to the Tenessee Vols website.

Hooker played at Virginia Tech before playing for the Tenessee Vols while working on his master's degree.

Congratulations to @DBoyzFootball alum @henhook2 who was selected by the @Lions with the 68th pick in this years #NFLDraft !! pic.twitter.com/ka71jkJKS7 — Jaelen Gilkey (@SilkyGilkey) April 29, 2023

