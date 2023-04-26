Journey to the 2023 NFL Draft

A look behind the scenes of WFMY's live coverage of the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over the next few days, the next generation of NFL stars will have their dreams realized as their names are called on stage in Kansas City for the 2023 NFL draft.

It will be the beginning of a new and exciting journey for those players and it all kicks off with the Carolina Panthers, who traded up to the number one overall pick just over a month ago.

That move sparked another journey as I joined WFMY's Amanda Ferguson on an 11-hour to the great state of Missouri to ring in the newest draft class of the NFL in style.

Our road to the NFL draft may not have come with the same glory as some of the prospects who will wait to hear their name in the green room, but it did feature some ups and downs that I am sure many of you can relate to. We hope you enjoy your journey behind the curtain and behind the camera as you witness our journey to the NFL draft.

Stay with WFMY News 2 on air and online for full first-round coverage of the 2023 NFL draft.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.