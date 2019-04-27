BEREA, Ohio — 1:23 p.m./ET-Cornerbacks continue coming off the board

While there was only one cornerback selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the same cannot be said for the edge defenders since, especially in the fourth round in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

Two more cornerbacks came off the board, as did a defensive tackle, wide receiver and running back.

Cincinnati Bengals at No. 23: Defensive tackle Renell Wren (Arizona State)

Chicago Bears at No. 24: Wide receiver Riley Ridley (Georgia)

Baltimore Ravens at No. 25: Cornerback Iman Marshall (USC)

Dallas Cowboys at No. 26: Running back Tony Pollard (Memphis)

Oakland Raiders at No. 27: Cornerback Isaiah Johnson (Houston

1:12 p.m./ET-Next Five Picks

After the Cleveland Browns selected their third defensive player in the first four rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft, offense was the name of the game over the next five picks.

Seattle Seahawks at No. 18: Wide receiver Gary Jennings (West Virginia)

New York Jets at No. 19: Tight end Trevon Wesco (West Virginia)

Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20: Running back Benny Snell (Kentucky)

Baltimore Ravens at No. 21: Guard Ben Powers (Oklahoma)

Seahawks at No. 22: Guard Phil Haynes (Wake Forest)

1:00 p.m./ET-Browns select S Sheldrick Redwine

The Cleveland Browns selected former University of Miami (Florida) safety Sheldrick Redwine with the No. 119 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

With the selection of Redwine, the Browns made three consecutive picks to bolster the defensive side of the ball after taking cornerback Greedy Williams (second round) and linebacker Sione Takitaki (third round).

In four years with the Hurricanes, Redwine registered 164 total tackles, including 98 solo stops and 66 assists, with six hits occurring behind the line of scrimmage. In addition to 3.5 sacks, Redwine collected five interceptions, defended 10 passes, forced four fumbles and recovered two others.

12:55 p.m./ET-Next Six Picks in Fourth Round

Baltimore Ravens at No. 11: RB Justice Hill (Oklahoma State)

Minnesota Vikings at No. 12: OL Dru Samia (Oklahoma)

Carolina Panthers at No. 13: Edge Christian Miller (Alabama)

Tennessee Titans at No. 14: Safety Amani Hooker (Iowa)

Detroit Lions at No. 15: DE Austin Bryant (Clemson)

New England Patriots at No. 16: OL Hjalte Froholdt (Arkansas)

12:38 p.m./ET-Next Five Picks in Fourth Round

Defensive backs and a specialist highlighted the second half of the top 10 picks in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

New York Giants at No. 6: Cornerback Julian Love (Notre Dame)

Indianapolis Colts at No. 7: Safety Khari Willis (Michigan State)

San Francisco 49ers at No. 8: Punter Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah)

Atlanta Falcons at No. 9: Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (Ohio State)

Washington at No. 10: Running back Bryce Love (Stanford)

12:23 p.m./ET-First Five Picks of Day 3

Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft got underway when the Arizona Cardinals made the No. 103 selection to kick off the fourth round.

Here is a look at the first five picks that came off the board:

Arizona Cardinals at No. 1: Wide receiver Hakeem Butler (Iowa State)

Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2: Quarterback Ryan Finley (North Carolina State)

New Orleans Saints at No. 3: Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Oakland Raiders at No. 4: Edge rusher Maxx Crosby (Eastern Michigan)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 5: Defensive end Anthony Nelson (Iowa)

12:15 p.m./ET-Day 3 of 2019 NFL Draft is underway

After 102 picks over the first three rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft, the third and final day of the league’s annual selection meeting is set to get underway in Music City, U.S.A., Nashville, Tennessee.

Rounds 4 through 7 will complete the NFL’s annual spring draft, and this is the day where highly talented players with character issues or off-the-field concerns begin to come off the board as teams are more willing to spend a Day 3 pick on athletes with checkered pasts.

Recap of Day 1

For the second consecutive year, an Oklahoma quarterback went No. 1 overall, as the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the top pick despite spending a top-five selection on fellow signal-caller Josh Rosen in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Then, former Duke University quarterback Daniel Jones was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round.

In three years as the Blue Devils’ starter, Jones completed 764 of his 1,275 attempts (59.9 percent) for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns against 29 interceptions. Additionally, Jones rushed for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns on 406 career carries.

Recap of Day 2

The stories of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft were the run on defensive linemen that lasted throughout the evening, and then, the late push of interior offensive linemen, but on Friday, it was a different story.

Several top-flight wide receivers, tackles and defensive backs that were passed over in the first round provided big value to teams in the second and third rounds.

The 2019 NFL Draft will conclude on Saturday, when rounds four through seven take place in Nashville, Tennessee.