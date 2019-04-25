CLEVELAND — 8:40 p.m./ET- Alabama’s Quinnen Williams selected by New York Jets with No. 3 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Alabama standout defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft In Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

The 6-foot-4, 289-pound Williams was a Consensus All-America selection and the winner of the John Outland Trophy, given annually to the best interior lineman in college football, as judged by the Football Writers Association of America.

During his two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Williams registered 91 total tackles, including 56 solo stops and 35 assists with 26.0 of those going for lost yardage. Additionally, Williams totaled 10.0 quarterback sacks and one pass defense.

In the 2018 season, Williams registered 71 total tackles, 45 solo stops and 26 assists with 19.5 of the hits going for lost yardage. Williams had eight sacks during his second and final season with the Crimson Tide.

8:30 p.m./ET- Former Ohio State star Nick Bosa selected by San Francisco 49ers with No. 2 overall pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Ohio State Buckeyes star defensive end Nick Bosa is going to have some bragging rights over his older brother, Joey, at family dinners.

The elder Bosa went with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but his younger brother did him one better, as Nick was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 2 choice in the 2019 NFL Draft In Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night..

In 29 career games for the Buckeyes, Bosa registered 77 total tackles, including 47 solo stops and 30 assists with 29.0 of those hits going for lost yardage. Bosa collected 17.5 sacks with two forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

Bosa was picked highly despite missing all but three of Ohio State’s games because of a core muscle injury suffered in a Week 3 game against Texas Christian University at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas last September.

8:24 p.m./ET- Kyler Murray selected by Arizona Cardinals with No. 1 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

In leading the Sooners to the Big 12 Championship, Murray completed 260 of his 377 attempts (69.0 percent) for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns. Additionally, Murray rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns on 140 carries.

Murray guided the Sooners back to the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year, where after winning the Big 12 Conference Championship Game with a revenge victory over The University of Texas, they battled the No. 1 team in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide, in the Orange Bowl Semifinal on December 29.

Considered a questionable first-round selection because of concerns over his height, Murray clocked in at 5-feet, 10 1/8 inches, which has caused analysts to move him into the decision for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

“I’ve never been the biggest guy on the field,” Murray said. “I’ve always been the smallest guy on the field. I’ve said it multiple times. I feel like I’m the most impactful guy on the field and the best player on the field at all times, so that’s just the confidence I have in myself and that my teammates have in me.

“I’ve always had to play at this height. Everybody’s trying to make it out to be something, but at the same time, I just go out and play the game that I love. I’m a competitor. I love the game. To be the No. 1 pick, that’s a kid’s dream come true. If my name was called No. 1 overall, I’d be ready to go, for sure.”

It marks the second consecutive year in which a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Oklahoma has been selected with the No. 1 overall pick, as the Cleveland Browns spent the first selection in 2018 on Baker Mayfield.

7:20 p.m./ET-First Round of NFL Draft set to begin

Years of preparation, months of analytical work and countless interviews with prospects have led to this, the start of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The first round of the draft will commence at 8 p.m./ET tonight in Nashville, Tennessee, and several prospects are in Music City, U.S.A. to attend the festivities, which are taking place tonight on Broadway Avenue, the main street in the home of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Throughout the 2019 NFL Draft, WKYC.com will have a live updates post going in depth on the NFL’s newest crop of rookies.

Currently, the Arizona Cardinals hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but nobody has been able to get a good read on what their plans are for the selection. However, all of those questions will be answered at the top of the hour.

Browns Picks

Currently, the Browns hold eight selections, starting with the No. 49 overall pick, the 17th choice in the second round.

In addition to holding their own selections in the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds, the Browns have two more fifth-round choices courtesy of trades with the Jacksonville Jaguars for running back Carlos Hyde and New England Patriots for wide receiver Josh Gordon, respectively.

The Browns sent their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the New York Giants as part of a package to obtain the services of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in a deal that was made official on the first day of the new league year.