KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship game, and you can watch it all on CBS/WFMY News 2.

Kick-off is at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, January 19.

For Chiefs coach Andy Reid it's one more opportunity to return to the Super Bowl. That's something he's accomplished only once in his long career.

For Titans counterpart Mike Vrabel it's an opportunity to make it back as a coach after winning three Lombardi Trophies as a player in New England.

The game features the power running of the Titans' Derrick Henry and the aerial assault of the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in an intriguing matchup for a spot in Miami.

