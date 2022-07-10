Panthers vs 49ers on WFMY News 2 Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers are set to take on the San Franciso 49ers. WFMY News 2 is your official home of the Carolina Panthers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sundays are for Game Day!

The Carolina Panthers fell short last week against the Arizona Cardinals, walking into week 5 of the season 3 -1.

Do the Panthers have what it takes to secure a win against the San Franciso 49ers? Kick-off is at 4:05 p.m. at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Carolina Panthers will also be honoring breast cancer fighters and survivors who will serve as the game's honorary Crucial Catch captains.