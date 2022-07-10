Panthers vs 49ers on WFMY News 2 Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

x
Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sundays are for Game Day! 

The Carolina Panthers fell short last week against the Arizona Cardinals, walking into week 5 of the season 3 -1. 

Do the Panthers have what it takes to secure a win against the San Franciso 49ers? Kick-off is at 4:05 p.m. at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Carolina Panthers will also be honoring breast cancer fighters and survivors who will serve as the game's honorary Crucial Catch captains. 

You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter!

