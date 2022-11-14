Baker Mayfield to start for Panthers vs. Ravens

Baker Mayfield will once again start for the Panthers as PJ Walker suffered a high ankle sprain in last week's win over the Falcons.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield will once again be the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback Sunday, interim coach Steve Wilks announced Monday.

Mayfield will start against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday after PJ Walker suffered a high ankle sprain. Sam Darnold will be active for the first time, serving as Mayfield's backup. He hasn't played since suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason.

Mayfield last started for the Panthers in a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He left the game in the fourth quarter, allowing Walker to take over against the Rams. In five starts, Mayfield had just four touchdown passes and a 71.9 passer rating. Mayfield made eight starts against the Ravens while in Cleveland, finishing those games with a 3-5 record.

Carolina's inability to have a stable quarterback situation was among several factors that contributed to Matt Rhule's firing, and it's unclear how the Panthers will handle the position moving forward.

Despite a 3-7 record, the Panthers are still alive in the not-so-great NFC South playoff race. They hold a 3-1 record against divisional opponents this season.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.