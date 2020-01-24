CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they are removing around 400 lower level seats from Bank of America Stadium for renovations that are set to be complete by kickoff of the 2020 season.

The seats will be replaced by 14 bunker suites that have the capacity of at least 12 people. The suites will feature field-level seating with premium amenities. The team has not provided any details on pricing or availability of the suites at this time.

To make room, a little less than 900 seats will be removed from the west endzone at Bank of America Stadium. Those seats were owned by fewer than 400 personal seat license accounts. PSL owners will be contacted by the Panthers and given options on how to proceed with their account.

Account holders will have the option to move their seats to any available lower level seat in the current PSL location at no cost and no additional ticket price. They also have the option to move to a more expensive PSL location in the lower level without additional PSL cost. If an account holder chooses not to move, they will be offered a reimbursement for their investment.

In a press release, the Panthers announced the stadium renovation is required to keep the stadium viable, maintain a strong fan experience and continue to bring entertainment options to Charlotte. Bank of America Stadium will play host to several concerts this year, including Garth Brooks in May.