Week 8: Baltimore Ravens (4-3) at Carolina Panthers (4-2)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

TV: WFMY News 2

LINE: BAL -2.5

After the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history, what do the Panthers have in store for an encore?

They'll face another tough defensive unit as Baltimore has a bevy of impressive stats as a unit. The Ravens have allowed 11 touchdowns all year, the lowest number in the league and permit a league-low 280.6 yards per game on average. 27 sacks and allowing just 14.4 points per game? Those are league-bests, too. Baltimore is two games removed from an 11-sack effort against Tennessee.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had a pretty forgettable first three quarters last week, but had 201 yards, completing 16-of-22 throws in the fourth quarter to rally from a 17-0 deficit.

The Ravens are coming off a deflating 24-23 loss to New Orleans when kicker Justin Tucker missed the first extra point of his career.

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was all over the place against the Eagles, finishing with 18 tackles with four tackles for loss and a sack. The Panthers held Philadelphia to just 22 yards of offense in the final quarter to spark the rally.

Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco is completing 61.7 percent of his passes for 2,067 yards, good for fifth in the NFL. Cam holds a 65.6 percent completion percentage with 11 touchdowns.

