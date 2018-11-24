WEEK 12: Seattle Seahawks (5-5) at Carolina Panthers (6-4)
Bank of America Stadium
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
LINE: CAR -3
After a rusty road trip through the rust belt, the Panthers are back at home Sunday where they've won 10 straight games. After a thumping against Pittsburgh, Carolina had plenty of shoulda-woulda's in a 20-19 loss at Detroit in Week 11. The Lions, just 3-6 and heavy underdogs, led for much of the game and got a late touchdown in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good.Veteran kicker Graham Gano, in the midst of an otherwise impressive season, missed a 34-yard field goal and an extra point. Given Gano's struggles, coach Ron Rivera elected to go for two points after a late touchdown to pull the Panthers within a point. Cam Newton's pass on a two-point conversion late in the game was too high, and the Panthers dropped two straight for the first time this season.Newton had a solid game, throwing for 357 yards and three touchdowns, but lamented the poor throw on the two-point try."I gotta make that play," Newton said. "I wouldn't have wanted it any other way. He trusted in me, and I've got to uphold my end of the bargain. I didn't do that. I let this team down, and I've just got to be better."
Some notes in advance of Sunday's clash:
- Receiver Devin Funchess is out for Carolina Sunday.
- This is a big game for two teams in the thick of the playoff pursuit. A win for Carolina would put them in good standing for a wild card spot. A loss would put them back in the jumbled "in the hunt column." After New Orleans moved to 10-1 with a Thanksgiving day win, Carolina's chances to win the NFC South are all but gone. They still would receive a wild-card spot if the season ended today. The Panthers still have two games left against New Orleans with both coming in the last three weeks of the season.
- Seattle averages the highest rushing yards per game, averaging 154.3 yards a contest. Chris Carson, rookie Rashaad Penny Mike Davis get the bulk of workload on the ground. The Seahawks are coming off a big 27-24 win at home against Green Bay.
- Cam Newton has now thrown for at least two touchdown passes in nine consecutive games, lengthening his franchise record. He can tie his own franchise record of 10 games with a single touchdown pass with one against Seattle. Newton has also tallied a passer rating over 100 in five straight games, setting a new franchise record.
- DJ Moore set a franchise record for the most receiving yards by a rookie wide receiver with 157 against Detroit.
- Christian McCaffrey has tallied 1,128 scrimmage yards this season, ranking seventh in the NFL.
- It's a homecoming for former Panthers tight end Ed Dickson.
