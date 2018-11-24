WEEK 12: Seattle Seahawks (5-5) at Carolina Panthers (6-4)

Bank of America Stadium

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

LINE: CAR -3

PHOTOS | Panthers Vs. Seahawks Pregame
Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has the team's logo on his helmet visor.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stretches before Sunday's game against the Seahawks
Seattle head coach Pete Carroll and Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner chat before the game.
Panthers tight end Greg Olsen out for warmups.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson signs autographs and spends time with fans.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson signs autographs and spends time with fans.
Former Panthers tight end Ed Dickson greets his former team.
Bank of America Stadium
Bank of America Stadium before Sunday's game.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson warms up for Sunday's game.
Bank of America Stadium ahead of Sunday's game.

After a rusty road trip through the rust belt, the Panthers are back at home Sunday where they've won 10 straight games. After a thumping against Pittsburgh, Carolina had plenty of shoulda-woulda's in a 20-19 loss at Detroit in Week 11. The Lions, just 3-6 and heavy underdogs, led for much of the game and got a late touchdown in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good.

Veteran kicker Graham Gano, in the midst of an otherwise impressive season, missed a 34-yard field goal and an extra point. Given Gano's struggles, coach Ron Rivera elected to go for two points after a late touchdown to pull the Panthers within a point. Cam Newton's pass on a two-point conversion late in the game was too high, and the Panthers dropped two straight for the first time this season.Newton had a solid game, throwing for 357 yards and three touchdowns, but lamented the poor throw on the two-point try."I gotta make that play," Newton said. "I wouldn't have wanted it any other way. He trusted in me, and I've got to uphold my end of the bargain. I didn't do that. I let this team down, and I've just got to be better."

Some notes in advance of Sunday's clash:

  • Receiver Devin Funchess is out for Carolina Sunday.

  • This is a big game for two teams in the thick of the playoff pursuit. A win for Carolina would put them in good standing for a wild card spot. A loss would put them back in the jumbled "in the hunt column." After New Orleans moved to 10-1 with a Thanksgiving day win, Carolina's chances to win the NFC South are all but gone. They still would receive a wild-card spot if the season ended today. The Panthers still have two games left against New Orleans with both coming in the last three weeks of the season.
  • Seattle averages the highest rushing yards per game, averaging 154.3 yards a contest. Chris Carson, rookie Rashaad Penny Mike Davis get the bulk of workload on the ground. The Seahawks are coming off a big 27-24 win at home against Green Bay.
  • Cam Newton has now thrown for at least two touchdown passes in nine consecutive games, lengthening his franchise record. He can tie his own franchise record of 10 games with a single touchdown pass with one against Seattle. Newton has also tallied a passer rating over 100 in five straight games, setting a new franchise record.
  • DJ Moore set a franchise record for the most receiving yards by a rookie wide receiver with 157 against Detroit.
  • Christian McCaffrey has tallied 1,128 scrimmage yards this season, ranking seventh in the NFL.
  • It's a homecoming for former Panthers tight end Ed Dickson.

