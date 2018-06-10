CHARLOTTE (WFMY) -

FINAL: Panthers 33, Giants 31

Graham Gano nails a 63-yard FG to give the Panthers the 33-31 win at the last second. Insane. #NYGvsCAR @WFMY pic.twitter.com/ae5kb2WYuY — Patrick Wright (@ptwright) October 7, 2018

A 63-yard field yard goal is good!!!!! Incredible! Panthers win!!!!!

Manning hits Saquon Barkley for a touchdown. The Giants go up 31-30 with just over a minute to play.

Giants have the ball at their own 33-yard line at the 2-minute warning.

Panthers add a 39-yard field goal to go up 30-24. Giants get the ball back with 2:16 left.

Panthers get the first down on 4th and 1!

Panthers with a first down after a roughing the passer penalty. There's under eight minutes and Carolina is looking to chew some clock on this drive.

Giants cut the deficit to 27-24 after a touchdown and two-point conversion.

Newton with another interception! Giants have life with ball in the Panthers end.

Mike Adams again! The veteran comes up big with his second interception of the day!

Christian McCaffrey touchdown! Panthers get a much-needed score to get momentum back on their side. It's 27-16 with 11:21 left.

Rookie DJ Moore with a big catch on a slant for the first down. Panthers have the ball inside the Giants 25 and look to add to their lead.

Panthers get a break on an unnecessary roughness call to give them a first down near midfield.

END 3RD QUARTER: Panthers 20, Giants 16

Eli Manning throws an interception and the Panthers get it back! Mike Adams make the huge play!

Cam makes his first mistake of the day on an interception in the red zone. Panthers fans getting nervous as the Giants get the ball back down 4.

A huge breakup by James Bradberry negates a touchdown on third down and the Giants add another field goal to cut their deficit to 20-16.

BIG play by James Bradberry there. OBJ had a touchdown catch, but Bradberry broke it up. Giants settle for a FG. 20-16, Panthers. #NYGvsCAR @WFMY — Patrick Wright (@ptwright) October 7, 2018

The Giants are getting a good drive going here to start the second half. They're in the red zone.

HALFTIME: Panthers 20, Giants 13

Here's a picture of Eric Reid kneeling during the national anthem before the game.

Panthers safety Eric Reid kneels during the national anthem.

The crazy special teams' touchdown is the difference in this one. Cam has played about as well as you could have asked and the defense is holding Barkley to 19 yards on eight carries.

The Giants add a field goal to cut it to 20-13.

Giants stop Panthers on third down. Carolina will attempt a field goal. Gano makes his 33rd straight field goal at home on a 47-yard attempt. It's 20-10 with 2:36 left.

Odell Beckham floats a touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley. The Giants with some trickery to pull closer. Barkley got behind the Panthers defense and it's 17-10 with 6:37 left in the half.

Graham Gano hits a 47-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-3 with 8:43 left in the first half. Cam completed 4 of 4 passes on that drive. Cam is 7/8 passing so far and Christian McCaffrey has 23 yards on four carries. Panthers in great shape so far.

The Panthers get a special teams touchdown! The Giants fumbled a punt and Colin Jones recovered it in the end zone. It's 14-3 Panthers after the extra point!

END FIRST QUARTER: Panthers 7, Giants 3

The Panthers held the Giants to -4 rushing yards in the first quarter.

A pass intended for Odell Beckham is incomplete on 4th and 3 and the Panthers take over on downs with 45 seconds left in the first quarter.

Wow, what an effort by Curtis Samuel on the 25-yard touchdown pass! Panthers go up 7-3!

Giants kick a 42-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Good coverage on Devin Funchess breaks up a pass on third down and the Panthers have to punt.

Captain Munnerlyn with a nice pass breakup on third down and the Panthers get a stop on the Giants' first drive. Panthers get the ball deep in their own end after a punt.

Odell Beckham Jr. with a superb one-handed catch for a first down. He's made several of those in his young career.

Looks like safety Eric Reid kneeled during the national anthem, continuing his protest.

New Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled during the National Anthem. — Patrick Wright (@ptwright) October 7, 2018

Week 5: New York Giants (1-3) at Carolina Panthers (2-1)

Bank of America Stadium

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

ON THE FIELD | Panthers Get Ready To Take On Giants

Keep it here for analysis, insight and statistics into the Carolina Panthers' Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants. Here's what you need to know:

The Panthers can match their 3-1 start from last year with a win against the struggling Giants at home.

NOTES

Carolina went off on the ground against Cincinnati in Week 3. Christian McCaffrey ran for a career-high 184 yards and quarterback Cam Newton scored twice on the ground to give the Panthers a 31-21 win against the Bengals on Sept. 23.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has a 2-1 career record against Eli Manning. Newton has thrown for eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Panthers seem to be a safe pick this week. The Giants are coming off a 33-18 loss against New Orleans and struggling to generate offense.

In the first three games, the Panthers have scored 71 points and allowed 60.

Early returns on new offensive coordinator Norv Turner have been positive. Turner spoke of getting Newton to a completion percentage in the high 60s before the season. Newton's completion percentage after three games is 67.4 percent with his touchdown to interception ratio a solid 5:1. Giants veteran quarterback Eli Manning holds has completed 74.2 percent of his passes, second in the NFL.

Newly signed safety Eric Reid will start Sunday after signing with Carolina during their bye week. Reid gained notoriety for kneeling alongside Colin Kaepernick when he was in San Francisco, made the Pro Bowl in 2013 as a rookie. This will be Reid's first action of 2018.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel is set to make his 2018 debut Sunday.

