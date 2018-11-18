Carolina Panthers (6-3) at Detroit Lions (3-6)

Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

LINE: CAR - 4

The Panthers were rolling along, playing some of the best football they’ve played in the last two seasons and building on a three-game win streak. Then came a wake-up call last week in Pittsburgh. In a 52-21 loss, quarterback Cam Newton threw a pick 6, his first interception in three weeks and was sacked five times. The Panthers trailed 24-7 early in the second quarter and never recovered in one of the worst losses in franchise history.

Defensively, it was an alarming effort, as Pittsburgh broke off several big plays and Ben Roethlisberger completed 22 of 25 passes and had five touchdowns.

After the game, the usually level-headed Ron Rivera was precise, if not abrupt, about what it meant.

"At the end of the day guys, this [expletive] happens," said Rivera. "And I'm gonna put it just like that. Okay? Let's be honest about it. It happens.”

"This is my 30th year in the NFL. I've seen games like this, I've been part of games like this on both sides. And at the end of the day, if you continue to dwell on it and worry about it, it's gonna creep in. If you get over it, and you start preparing for your next game and focus on your next game, you give yourselves a chance to get ready to win the next game. And that's what we're gonna do.”

Sunday, Carolina will be coming off an extended break and heavy favorites against a slumping Lions team falling out of playoff contention.

Christian McCaffrey has scored seven touchdowns in the past three games (four rushing, three receiving). That’s the most touchdowns in a three-game stretch since DeAngelo Williams had seven in three games in 2008. Look for McCaffrey to get another big workload Sunday.

The Panthers held off the Lions 27-24 last season for their sixth win in eight meetings in the series. Tight end Ed Dickson had five catches for 175 yards.

The Lions are reeling, having lost three straight. Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford has been sacked 16 times in the last two games. The Lions put right guard T.J. Lang on injured reserve this week and traded wide receiver Golden Tate to the Eagles before the trade deadline.

