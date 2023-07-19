Bryce Young signs endorsement deal with Bojangles

Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, signed an endorsement deal with Charlotte's most famous restaurant chain, Bojangles.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young hasn't played a game in the NFL yet but he's already picked a major endorsement with Bojangles, the Charlotte-based chain announced Wednesday.

According to a Bojangles news release, themed content will be released throughout the Panthers' season as part of the partnership. Bojangles shared a photo of Young holding several of its tailgate boxes outside Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers selected Young first overall in the 2023 draft. He entered the draft after his junior year at Alabama, where he was the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback for two seasons. Before playing for college football's most successful program, Young grew up in Pasadena, California, and was touted as one of the best high school football players in the country.

During Young’s first year at the helm, he guided Alabama to the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship and was awarded the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Alabama quarterback to win the award.

NFL analysts say Young’s strengths are his calm demeanor, full-field reads, focus in big fourth-quarter situations, and his ability to avoid the rush. Conversely, his weaknesses are his smaller frame and lack of strength in deep throws, according to analysts. Scouts have compared him to Drew Brees.

“There is no doubt this season will be exciting for the Panthers, and we couldn’t be prouder to continue to support our hometown team,” Tom Boland, Chief Marketing Officer for Bojangles, said. “For Bryce’s first season, we plan to celebrate our bold flavor through unique app offers and co-branded content. This winning combination of Bryce and Bojangles will allow us to reward our customers and highlight what makes us both legendary.

“My first priority will always be, working as hard as I can to be at my best for my teammates and the amazing fans,” Young said. “I am grateful that the community has welcomed me with open arms, and I am so proud to partner with a winning brand with such deep local roots. I am very excited to be part of the Bojangles family. It’s Bo Time!”

