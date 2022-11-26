Broncos vs Panthers: Live Game Day Blog

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers come back home to Bank of America Stadium.
Panthers 3-8 will take on the Denver Broncos who are 3-7.
Kick-off is at 1 p.m.
You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter!
