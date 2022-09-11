Browns defeat Panthers 26-24

Late field goal dashes Panthers' comeback win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A questionable roughing the passer call and a 58-yard field goal dashed the Panthers' hopes of starting the season off 1-0.

The Panthers took their first lead with 1:17 seconds left but couldn't stop the Browns' offense from getting into field goal range.

The Baker Mayfield era in Carolina did not get off to a stunning start.

The offensive issues started early, after the first quarter the Panthers had all of 6 yards on offense, 7 from the ground and -1 in the air. That's almost impressively bad.

Cleveland, who stalled out on their first two drives, scored on their final 3 possessions of the first half to take a 17-7 lead into halftime. One of those scores came after CJ Henderson, beat deep by Browns WR Amari Cooper, committed pass interference in the endzone leading to a short-yardage TD pass.

One of the biggest issues of the Rhule era has been mental mistakes on the field. Those continued today as the Panthers missed blocks, fumbled snaps, and committed ill-timed penalties.

Despite being run all over to the tune of 217 yards, the Panthers' defense held strong in the redzone, only giving up one touchdown in that area.

There were a few flashes of the explosiveness Mayfield brings to the Panthers' offense. None more apparent than the 75-yard bomb to Robbie Anderson with 6 minutes in the fourth quarter to put the Panthers within two.