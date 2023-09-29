Bryce Young cleared, will start for Panthers vs Vikings

Young will return to the Panthers' lineup Sunday against the Vikings after missing last week's game at Seattle.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quarterback Bryce Young was cleared by the Carolina Panthers on Friday, meaning he's expected to start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Young missed last week's game at Seattle due to an ankle injury he suffered in Carolina's Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday that Young was trending in the right direction and barring a major setback, he'd start Sunday. Young also addressed his recovery, saying he felt "great" and wasn't experiencing any limitations at practice due to the injury.

"We talked about increasing our energy and our tempo," Young explained. "That's something that's been a point of emphasis so I took it to heart. I was just trying to do my best and I think we did good things but there's things to clean up."

Safety Xavier Woods was the only player listed as out with a hamstring issue. Linebacker Frankie Luvu was limited by a hip injury. Running back Miles Sanders was held out of practice with a groin injury as a precaution.

For Young, it will be the third start of his career. The Panthers and Vikings both enter Sunday's contest 0-3 and in need of a victory to keep fans engaged as the season hits the one-quarter mark on Oct. 1.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.