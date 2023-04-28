Bryce Young in Charlotte to deliver first press conference as Carolina Panther

Watch Bryce Young's full press conference on WFMY+.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday afternoon, new Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will make his way to Bank of America Stadium.

Fans have already rolled out the welcome wagon after the Panthers picked Young first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"It's a surreal moment...you get to live your dream out," Young told WFMY News 2's Amanda Ferguson just moments after the Panthers selected him.

The Panthers' new playmaker said he's ready for business.

"The first thing I'm going to do in Charlotte? Once they give me the playbook - go back to the quarterback room and start memorizing it," he said.

Young started two seasons at the University of Alabama, where he was named one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football.

He won the 2021 Heisman Trophy and emerged as the draft’s top prospect after declaring for the NFL at the end of the 2022 season.

Young will speak to media Friday afternoon. WFMY News 2 will have his press conference available to watch on our website, YouTube page, and WFMY+ - available for free on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

