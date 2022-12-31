Buccaneers vs Panthers: Live Game Day Blog

TAMPA, Fla. — The Carolina Panthers travel to Tampa to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
This week, Panthers signed cornerback Josh Norman, who played for them from 2012-2015, to the team's practice squad.
Panthers enter week 17, 6-9 after freezing out the Detroit Lions 37-23 at home. Buccaneers are 7-8 after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.
Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Sunday.
You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter!
