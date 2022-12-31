Buccaneers vs Panthers: Live Game Day Blog

The Carolina Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

This week, Panthers signed cornerback Josh Norman, who played for them from 2012-2015, to the team's practice squad.

Panthers enter week 17, 6-9 after freezing out the Detroit Lions 37-23 at home. Buccaneers are 7-8 after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter!

