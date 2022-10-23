Buccaneers vs Panthers: Live game updates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers nearly broke the internet when they made the announcement that their running back Christian McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers Thursday.
Now, without one of their star players, they're gearing up for gameday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte with a new coach and a new running back.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter.
RELATED: Die-hard Carolina Panthers fan who's been to more than 100 games react to Christian McCaffrey’s trade to the 49ers
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.