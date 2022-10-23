Buccaneers vs Panthers: Live game updates

Just days after the Panthers trade McCaffrey to the 49ers, they're gearing up for one highly anticipated game day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers nearly broke the internet when they made the announcement that their running back Christian McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers Thursday.

Now, without one of their star players, they're gearing up for gameday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte with a new coach and a new running back.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter.

