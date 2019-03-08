CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s what most Panthers fans don’t get to see that we’re about to show you!

That’s everything behind the scenes as to what happens in the suites to the best eats on the menu. With our media pass, we can access all points of the stadium, which is pretty awesome.

While thousands enjoyed Panthers Fan Fest including up close with players, the TopCats and Sir Purr, we got our grub on.

Let’s start with good eats! If you’re going to splurge, we’ll steer you in the direction of the Carolina Nacho Plate that’s dripping like Cam with goodness. You’ll find it at gate 126 and it costs $11 and is just enough for two to enjoy. Don’t care for nachos? No problem, there are 718 vendors so sample it all.

Moving upstairs let’s go to an area where a lot of fans would like to watch the game. That’s the fancy luxury suites. The suites have been renovated over the years. They are let’s just say – real nice. It’s a luxury atmosphere with lounge seating and of course air conditioning for those hot games.

And while we’re at it -- we might as well check out the South Club Lounge. We’re talking about all kinds of drinks and food to enjoy while relaxing and partying it up with other Panthers fans.

Want more? Did you know that you can take a public tour of Bank of America Stadium? Pretty cool, check it out!

