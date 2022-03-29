Cam Newton explains why he hasn't yet signed a contract

Cam Newton says he's drawing interest from NFL teams, but the former MVP is exercising patience before choosing where he'll play in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton's NFL future remains unclear but the former league MVP says multiple teams are interested in signing him for the 2022 season.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted Monday night that Newton texted him about his free agency, with Cam offering some insight on why he hasn't yet signed a contract.

"I have teams that are interested in signing me," Newton reportedly texted Schefter. "I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play."

Last week, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said the "door is still open" for Newton re-signing with Carolina, assuming it was the right situation for everyone.

"The thing with Cam is it's got to be a fit for us, and it's got to be a fit for him as well," Fitterer said.

The Panthers are still looking for a long-term solution at QB after Deshaun Watson picked the Cleveland Browns over Carolina and a few other teams. Sam Darnold is entering the last year of his contract, and the team has shown interest in several rookies in the upcoming NFL Draft.

