CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers made it official that Cam Newton is most likely done for the 2019 season. Newton has been placed on injured reserve, which means he is out for at least eight games.

The team's General Manager said this in a new release:

“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.

The two quarterbacks left on the team's active roster are: Kyle Allen, who is the current starter, and Will Grier.

Prior to 2018, Newton missed just three starts in seven years. The former NFL MVP missed the final two games of the 2018 season due to a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. Then he suffered a left midfoot sprain in the third week of the preseason.

From the Panthers release: In his two games in 2019, Newton completed 50-of-89 passes for 572 yards and no touchdown passes with one interception while rushing five times for -2 yards.

Newton is in his ninth NFL season after being selected by the Panthers with the No. 1 overall choice in the 2011 Draft. He has career totals of 29,041 passing yards, 182 passing touchdowns, 108 interceptions, 4,806 rushing yards and 58 rushing touchdowns. Newton won the 2011 NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award and 2015 NFL AP MVP award.