CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers Quarterback Cam Newtown traveled to Green Bay, Wisconsin to meet with a foot specialist, the team announced Friday.

Back in September, NBC Charlotte learned that Newton was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury.

Lisfranc is a fracture at the joint between the cuneiforms and the metatarsals, according to WebMD.

In a news release, the team said Newton is meeting with Dr. Robert Anderson, a renowned foot specialist who previously served as an assistant team physician with the Panthers.

Newton was not at practice either of the past two days.

“I spent a long time speaking with Cam this week and he’s done everything he possibly can in his rehab process to get his foot to 100 percent,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t reached that point. The next step is for him to go see Dr. Anderson and gather more information.”

Backup Quarterback Kyle Allen has been at the helms leading the Carolina Panthers to 4-3 standing in the NFC South.

