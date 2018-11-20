CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 1,200 underprivileged children ate a Thanksgiving meal and got to hang out with the Panthers' star quarterback at the 7th annual Cam's Thanksgiving Jam Monday night.

The Cam Newton Foundation partnered with Harris Teeter to hold the event at TopGolf Charlotte on Savoy Corporate Drive.

Kids arrive for 7th Annual Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam. The #Panthers QB will provide a Thanksgiving meal for 1,200 kids and send them home with one to prepare on Thursday as well @wcnc pic.twitter.com/SDocwF5kAn — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 19, 2018

This group was the largest ever with 400 more guests than past years.

The kids were treated to food, games, golf, a D.J., Sir Purr, Harry the Happy Dragon, face painters, and balloon artists.

Cam Newton here at his 7th annual Cam Thanksgiving Jam. Says he’s taking hugs after loss. pic.twitter.com/n4m6KN6Xlv — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 19, 2018

In addition to enjoying the holiday feast, the children walked away with a full second Thanksgiving meal to prepare at home.

The families were chosen through Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina’s Kids Café Program.

Cam serving up the Mac and Cheese pic.twitter.com/1ImOoQeQjg — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 19, 2018

